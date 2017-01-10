WATCH: Has Dom Just Endangered Paul McKenna?

This morning’s guest was Friend Of The Show, Paul McKenna. Paul was feeling a bit under the weather, so Dom gave him a cough lozenge to ease his poorly throat.

Trouble is, as Dom revealed after Paul left the studio: "They’re very strong and make you drowsy. Isn’t he doing Loose Women today?"

Of course, this led Chris to imagine how the rest of Paul’s day of TV appearances would pan out. Watch the clip: