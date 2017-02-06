WATCH: Chris Reckons Elbow's Track Sounds Really Familiar...

WATCH: Multi-Lingual Dom Teaches Typical British Phrases
Check out this hilarious (and informative) guide to using these phrases properly.
Find out why Chris thinks Elbow's Magnificent (She Says) has a touch of Are You Being Served?
Guy Garvey visited the show this morning to discuss Elbow's new Little Fictions album.
However, Chris couldn't help noticing something very familiar about their Magnificent (She Says) single, and he reckons Guy and co. could be in a bit of trouble.
Watch our video below to see just what he means:
Elbow's track sounds very familiar...
The awesome Elbow tune is really reminding us of something.
00:47
Cor Blimey!
Luckily, the Elbow frontman found it hilarious, and hopefully the Are You Being Served? composers do too.
Mind you...
Comments
