WATCH: Dom's Letters Just Reached a WHOLE New Level!

28th March 2017, 11:05

Listeners have been sending the show even more "special" gifts...

Chris Moyles Show 28 March 2017

The nation has responded to Dominic Byrne’s request for more letters, and this week has been no exception.

But what’s in today’s mailbag? FREE GIFTS!

First off, there are some very dubious “adult publications” and then a package full of pants!

“Don’t get them caught in the fader,” warns Pippa.

Wow, Dom's Letters Just Reached a WHOLE New Level!

02:14

