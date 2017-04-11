WATCH: Dom's Disco Is Actually Amazing...

11th April 2017, 15:01

Play

DOM'S DISCO!

DOM'S DISCO!

02:15

Dom's branching out into DJing and he could be coming to a wedding near you!

Dom's decided on a bit of a career change, and he reckons it could be a bit of money-spinner.

See the first instalment of Dom's Disco in our video above.

We're sure "Jeff and Sandra" were loving it. Plus, who can resist a bit of Oops Upside Your Head?

Seriously though, can he do our wedding?

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X