WATCH: Dom's Disco Is Actually Amazing...

Watch That Awkward Moment Your Kid Brings You A Present You Don't Want...
Chris just went in on Pippa's brand of honesty.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
DOM'S DISCO!
DOM'S DISCO!
02:15
Dom's branching out into DJing and he could be coming to a wedding near you!
Dom's decided on a bit of a career change, and he reckons it could be a bit of money-spinner.
See the first instalment of Dom's Disco in our video above.
We're sure "Jeff and Sandra" were loving it. Plus, who can resist a bit of Oops Upside Your Head?
Seriously though, can he do our wedding?
Chris just went in on Pippa's brand of honesty.
Moyles just couldn't help playing one last prank!
Watch Chris giving Pippa the full Earth Song treatment.
Those noises though!
Watch the moment Jack Saunders genuinely thought he'd won a quarter of a million pounds.
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10pm - 1am
Text 83936
Sisteray Queen's Head
Twin Atlantic Whispers
Catfish And The Bottlemen Oxygen
Dan Auerbach Shine On Me
Comments
Powered by Facebook