WATCH: Dom Was Reunited With "Boring Boris" & It Was Priceless

Watch WATCH: Chris Found Toby's Hangover Absolutely Hilarious
Watch poor Toby wince as he's forced to listen back to himself live on air.
Boris' Not-So-Boring Surprise Visit
German exchange student ‘Boring Boris’ hasn’t seen Dom in 29 years. UNTIL TODAY. Surprise!!
04:27
Find out what happened the moment Dom's old German exchange pal surprised him in Leicester Sq.
Fans of the show will remember when Dom was talking about his German exchange friend, "Boring Boris," and what happened when the team decided to get him live on air.
This week, they went one better and managed to get Boris in the studio to meet Dom for the first time in 29 years... and he didn't have a clue about it.
Watch our video to find out what happened when Boris made his not-so-boring surprise visit to the Radio X studio.
We can't wait for DJ Just Pip to hit the decks on Friday!
What better way to celebrate Johanna Konta's historic feat, than by signing Eddie Grant's classic track?
Just bizarre.
Chris had an eventful time in Dublin over the weekend, where he bumped into a fellow broadcaster.
