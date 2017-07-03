WATCH: Dom's Reaction To Love Island's Chris & Kem Is Priceless

3rd July 2017, 14:03

It's safe to say he wasn't impressed by their hummus chat.

Dom's Love Island reaction

Pippa's love Island update kicked off this morning with Chris and Kem's bromance and their pearls of wisdom about the girls in the new villa.

The lads had an absolute corker of an analogy for the ladies involving hummus, and Dom had some very brief words about it.

Watch our video here to find out what they were.

Play

You've got to love Dom's verdict on Love Island

Priceless!

01:59

Fair enough, Dom.

Credit: ITV2/Love Island

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Johnny Vaughan

4pm - 7pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Johnny Vaughan

Ways to Listen to Radio X