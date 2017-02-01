WATCH: Dom's On-Air Date With Jack Got Pretty Intense...

1st February 2017, 13:55

Today Dom had the chance to have another on-air date, and this time it was in the shape of mega-fan Jack- a 19 year-old who describes himself as a "man's man".

However, things escalated pretty quickly when Jack got out "The Big D". 

Prepare to feel VERY uncomfortable.

Luckily for Dom, Jack's Big D was just a quiz based on all things Dom.

It didn't stop things getting a little weird, though...

