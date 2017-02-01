WATCH: Dom's On-Air Date With Jack Got Pretty Intense...

Watch WATCH: The Yes/No Game Is Back And Pippa's Thrilled About It
Chris and the team have brought back Pippa's favourite game, and she almost smashes it.
Find out what happened when the Dom mega-fan showed the team his "Big D".
Today Dom had the chance to have another on-air date, and this time it was in the shape of mega-fan Jack- a 19 year-old who describes himself as a "man's man".
However, things escalated pretty quickly when Jack got out "The Big D".
Find out what happened next here:
Prepare to feel VERY uncomfortable.
Dom had another on-air date and things got pretty intense.
02:26
Luckily for Dom, Jack's Big D was just a quiz based on all things Dom.
It didn't stop things getting a little weird, though...
Meet Ryland Rat!
He probably should have checked the pronunciation first...
See the best bits of Dom looking very odd while reading the news.
It looks like "Boring Boris" got his own back!
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
