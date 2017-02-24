WATCH: Dom And Luke Finally Went On A Date And It Was Very Awkward...

Watch WATCH: Dom's Biggest Fan Was Closer To Him Than He Thought...
Chris and the team told Dom that mega-fan Luke was new Radio X intern Michael.
Find out what happened when Dom finally had a romantic date with his super-fan.
Dom and mega-fan Luke went on a romantic date at TGI Fridays, and it's fair to say it was pretty awks.
There was candlelight, heart-shaped balloons, and plenty of intense moments.
Find out what they got up to here:
The Date: Dom & Luke
Dom & Luke's date was the most beautifully awkward thing ever!
07:47
Classic!
Good job Dom can handle his vodka, otherwise he may just have gone back to room 17...
