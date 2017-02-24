WATCH: Dom And Luke Finally Went On A Date And It Was Very Awkward...

Dom and mega-fan Luke went on a romantic date at TGI Fridays, and it's fair to say it was pretty awks.

There was candlelight, heart-shaped balloons, and plenty of intense moments.

Find out what they got up to here:

Play The Date: Dom & Luke Dom & Luke's date was the most beautifully awkward thing ever! 07:47

Classic!

Good job Dom can handle his vodka, otherwise he may just have gone back to room 17...