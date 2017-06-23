WATCH: Dom Has An Unfortunate Slip Of The Tongue…

23rd June 2017, 16:24

Play

Dom has a slip of the tongue and it gets rather uncomfortable! ?

Dom has a slip of the tongue and it gets VERY uncomfortable! ?

01:32

….which prompts an frankly awkward response from Pippa!

An innocent game of “What would you do with a £5 million win on the Lottery?” quickly turned into an awkward moment in the studio this morning.

Dominic Byrne walked right into a “That’s what she said” joke, prompting Pippa to give a VERY awkward response.

And, of course, the slip of the tongue was clipped and put to music - you’ve never heard (or seen) anything like it!

