WATCH: Dom Has An Unfortunate Slip Of The Tongue…

Watch WATCH: Dom Is Left In HYSTERICS - It WILL Make You Laugh!
We challenge you to watch this video with a straight face.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Dom has a slip of the tongue and it gets rather uncomfortable! ?
Dom has a slip of the tongue and it gets VERY uncomfortable! ?
01:32
….which prompts an frankly awkward response from Pippa!
An innocent game of “What would you do with a £5 million win on the Lottery?” quickly turned into an awkward moment in the studio this morning.
Dominic Byrne walked right into a “That’s what she said” joke, prompting Pippa to give a VERY awkward response.
And, of course, the slip of the tongue was clipped and put to music - you’ve never heard (or seen) anything like it!
We challenge you to watch this video with a straight face.
Will the actress believe that Chris is talking to his “Uncle Steve”…? Let’s see.
Believe us... you don't want to.
The team had to start the show without their Executive Producer this morning, and boy did Chris let her know about it!
Chris and the team tricked Pippa into thinking she was making her TV debut on GMB, and it was priceless.
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
Daft Punk Harder Better Faster Stronger
Kings Of Leon Four Kicks
Kasabian You're In Love With A Psycho
Comments
Powered by Facebook