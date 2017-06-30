WATCH: We All Need 'DJ Just Pip' In Our Lives...

Watch WATCH: Alice Cooper Has The Most EPIC Namedrops Ever
The godfather of shock rock told Chris Moyles some of his most unbelievable stories today.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
DJ JUST PIP is HILARIOUS!
Chris' impression is just too good.
02:13
Pippa swears she's had an illustrious DJ career, but Chris isn't buying it and has a hilarious impression of her.
Pippa has a DJ booking at Dave Masterman's club night in a few weeks, but funnily enough Chris is doubting the level of her credentials.
Despite reminding the team that she knows how to "mix," Chris reckons her slot is going to be a bit of a car crash.
We believe you Pip, but Chris' impressions are pretty funny...
Watch our video above.
The godfather of shock rock told Chris Moyles some of his most unbelievable stories today.
But will Dominic guess who it is first?
WARNING: strong winds
“Do I look like Mel C?” asks Chris. Errr…
The Star Trek actor told Radio X how his daughter ended up headlining the Pyramid Stage.
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
Chase & Status And Blossoms This Moment
The Stone Roses She Bangs The Drums
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Everybody's On The Run
Kasabian Bless This Acid House
Comments
Powered by Facebook