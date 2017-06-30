WATCH: We All Need 'DJ Just Pip' In Our Lives...

30th June 2017, 13:26

Play

DJ JUST PIP is HILARIOUS!

Chris' impression is just too good.

02:13

Pippa swears she's had an illustrious DJ career, but Chris isn't buying it and has a hilarious impression of her.

Pippa has a DJ booking at Dave Masterman's club night in a few weeks, but funnily enough Chris is doubting the level of her credentials. 

Despite reminding the team that she knows how to "mix," Chris reckons her slot is going to be a bit of a car crash.

We believe you Pip, but Chris' impressions are pretty funny...

Watch our video above.

