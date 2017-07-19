WATCH: So Did Dom Actually Go To The Gym Yesterday?

Watch WATCH: Chris REALLY Doesn't Think Dom Will Visit The Gym...
In fact, the team are so convinced he'll dodge any exercise they've put money on it!
The team decided to take inspiration from Love Island and make Dom take a lie detector test.
Yesterday, Chris and the team were SO sure Dom wouldn't go to the gym, they bet a whopping £28.51 on it.
Little did they know, Dom stuck to his guns and even signed up for a membership!
Chris wasn't going to take his word for it though, and decided to go all Jeremy Kyle and get him to take a lie detector test.
Find out what happened in our video above.
Did Dom go to the gym?
Watch the team make Dom take a lie detector test!
02:29
I think we'll call that a draw.
Listen to The Chris Moyles on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.
Listen back to the latest Chris Moyles show, and download the podcast here.
