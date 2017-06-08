WATCH: Clumsy Westwood Is Back!

Watch WATCH: Chris Got Revenge On Dan O'Connell For Nicking His Tim Tams
Chris found out his fellow DJ was the biscuit thief, and he wasn't impressed.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Chris is back with his Westwood impression... and it's clumsier than ever.
Tim Westwood came in to see the team this morning, and Chris couldn't help dusting off his old impression of the DJ.
Watch our video here:
BREAKING NEWS: It's the return of CLUMSY WESTWOOD!
Chris dusted off his old Tim Westwood impression.
02:49
Oh no! Stick to the day job Chris...
Chris found out his fellow DJ was the biscuit thief, and he wasn't impressed.
Matt is going to see James Corden in London this week, and Chris has a very strange request for him.
Find out what happened when the Ghostbusters legend visited The Chris Moyles Show.
Selco gave Chris a urinal, and his reaction was priceless.
Things got a little bit silly at the Radio X beer launch.
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook