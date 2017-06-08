WATCH: Clumsy Westwood Is Back!

8th June 2017, 15:06

Chris is back with his Westwood impression... and it's clumsier than ever.

Tim Westwood came in to see the team this morning, and Chris couldn't help dusting off his old impression of the DJ.

Watch our video here:

Play

BREAKING NEWS: It's the return of CLUMSY WESTWOOD!

Chris dusted off his old Tim Westwood impression.

02:49

Oh no! Stick to the day job Chris...

