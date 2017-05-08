WATCH: Chris Wants A Urinal In His House…

8th May 2017, 10:41

…but where would he put it? The team have some suggestions.

Chris Moyles Show 8 May 2017

Imagine if you could have anything you wanted for your home, what would it be?

Chris fancies the idea of having a urinal… in the bathroom, of course.

But Pippa and Dom have some other suggestions…

Watch the video here.

Play

Chris really wants a urinal in his home... but where to put it?

01:02

