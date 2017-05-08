WATCH: Chris Wants A Urinal In His House…

Watch WATCH: Pippa Explains The “Friendship Nipple”… And It’s WEIRD!
Pippa tries to demonstrate her friendship circle to Chris and Dom… without success.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
…but where would he put it? The team have some suggestions.
Imagine if you could have anything you wanted for your home, what would it be?
Chris fancies the idea of having a urinal… in the bathroom, of course.
But Pippa and Dom have some other suggestions…
Watch the video here.
Chris really wants a urinal in his home... but where to put it?
01:02
Pippa tries to demonstrate her friendship circle to Chris and Dom… without success.
It's the return of an old favourite, and it looks and sounds better than ever.
The I Love Dick actor told Radio X's Chris Moyles how he met his wife Kyra Sedgwick when she came to watch him in a stage show when he was 19.
Today a "mechanic" called into Chris and the team, and he sounded just like someone we used to know.
This is incredible.
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds You Know We Can't Go Back
The Housemartins Happy Hour
Royal Blood Lights Out
Stereophonics I Wanna Get Lost With You
Comments
Powered by Facebook