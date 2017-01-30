WATCH: Chris Revisited Rylan's X Factor Audition And Didn't Hold Back

30th January 2017, 14:27

He hasn't changed one little bit.

Rylan X Factor audition Chris Moyles Show

Chris and the team decided to look back over Rylan's first ever X Factor Audition to see how far he's come.

Turns out, despite being a massive success story, it looks like Rylan's managed to stay humble and true to himself... even if he does reminds Chris of Roland Rat.

Meet 'Ryland Rat'. The hybrid you NEED in your life!

Poor Rylan!

 

