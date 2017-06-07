WATCH: Chris Got Revenge On Dan O'Connell For Nicking His Tim Tams

7th June 2017, 15:33

Chris found out his fellow DJ was the biscuit thief, and he wasn't impressed.

Chris Moyles and Dan O'Connell Tim Tam revenge

The team opened a box of Tim Tams this morning only to find it had been tampered with by Radio X's Dan O'Connell.

Chris didn't take kindly to it and made sure Dan paid the ultimate price... by messing with him on air. 

Find out how he got his own back after Tim Tam gate:

Chris gets revenge on the biscuit thief...

Chris gets Dan back for stealing his biscuits!

We reckon Chris has got well and truly even. 

Good to see that Dan remains defiant despite being caught red handed! 

