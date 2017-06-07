WATCH: Chris Got Revenge On Dan O'Connell For Nicking His Tim Tams

Watch WATCH: Matt HAS To Do This Dare On The Late Late Show
Matt is going to see James Corden in London this week, and Chris has a very strange request for him.
Chris found out his fellow DJ was the biscuit thief, and he wasn't impressed.
The team opened a box of Tim Tams this morning only to find it had been tampered with by Radio X's Dan O'Connell.
Chris didn't take kindly to it and made sure Dan paid the ultimate price... by messing with him on air.
Find out how he got his own back after Tim Tam gate:
Chris gets revenge on the biscuit thief...
Chris gets Dan back for stealing his biscuits!
02:35
We reckon Chris has got well and truly even.
Good to see that Dan remains defiant despite being caught red handed!
Comments
