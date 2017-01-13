WATCH: The Apology Prank Chris Played On Dom Is Absolutely Priceless...

Watch So Cruel But So Funny! - WATCH Dom's U2 Prank Call...
U2 are back with a series of Joshua Tree shows this summer… Has Dom’s dream come true?
Chris and the team made Dom think he had to apologise for saying something NSFW yesterday.
Yesterday, Dom made un unfortunate slip of the tongue and ended up saying something a little NSFW.
However, the team at Radio X convinced him he had to record a very serious apology because of it.
Watch Dom's faux pas and the see the moment he realised it was all a joke here:
So sorry Dom...
Its been a tough week for Dominic.
02:26
Needless to say, it was a prank and Chris and Dave were very much in on it.
Poor Dom!
