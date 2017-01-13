WATCH: The Apology Prank Chris Played On Dom Is Absolutely Priceless...

Yesterday, Dom made un unfortunate slip of the tongue and ended up saying something a little NSFW.

However, the team at Radio X convinced him he had to record a very serious apology because of it.

Watch Dom's faux pas and the see the moment he realised it was all a joke here:

Play So sorry Dom... Its been a tough week for Dominic. 02:26

Needless to say, it was a prank and Chris and Dave were very much in on it.

Poor Dom!