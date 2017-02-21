Watch The Chris Moyles Birthday Show Live With O2 & War Child

O2 have partnered with The Chris Moyles Show to bring you an additional event during BRITs week with War Child.

To celebrate Chris Moyles' Birthday on Wednesday 22 February, the breakfast show will come LIVE from the O2 Forum Kentish Town between 6.30 and 10am.

Alongside the celebrations for Chris's very special day, there will be guests, surprises and even a live set from Stockport's finest band, Blossoms.

O2 have supported War Child since 2009 - 2017 will be the third year partnering to support a series of live music events as part of BRITs week.

War Child's aim is to to protect, educate and stand up for the rights of children caught up in war. Find out more about the charity here .

War Child BRITs Week together with O2 gives fans the opportunity to see the biggest names in music in intimate venues across London, all while raising money for children whose lives have been torn apart by war.

#WearItForWarChild - how you can get involved?

We’re asking the general public to do something really small to make a huge difference: Just post a selfie in your favourite band t-shirt using #WearItForWarChild to show support for War Child .

By working together and supporting #WearItForWarChild , we could create enough social impact to motivate people to act, donate and help thousands of children across the globe whose lives have been affected by war. Visit War Child to donate.

Step 1. Throw on your favourite band t-shirt

Step 2. Snap a quick selfie

Step 3. Post the photo to social media with #WearItForWarChild

Visit War Child to donate: www.warchild.org.uk/donate

Or Text SAFE to 70444 to donate £3 to support War Child or visit www.warchild.org.uk

Terms and conditions: Text costs £3 plus network charge. War Child receives 100% of your donation. Obtain bill payer's permission. Customer care 020 7916 9276. Charity No 1071659. Reply "STOP" to stop any further messages. CS 02079169276