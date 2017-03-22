WATCH: Chris Is Looking Very Familiar Today...

22nd March 2017, 14:35

Play

Now that's a transformation, Chris!

Chris is looking different...

01:10

Chris came in with some extra facial hair today, and looked remarkably like Hulk Hogan.

This morning Chris came in with a little something extra on his face and it reminded the team of someone very famous.

We reckon his 'tache makes him look a lot more like this though...

