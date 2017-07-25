WATCH: Chris Listens To Chester Bennington's Epic Isolated Vocals

25th July 2017, 12:42

Watch as the team pay tribute to the amazing talent of the Linkin Park frontman.

Chris introduces Chester Bennington's Isolated voc

It's been five days since the tragic news broke that Chester Bennington took his own life last Thursday (20 July).

Since then, tributes have continued to pour in for the singer, with many looking back on his immense talent as a singer. 

Watch our video, where Chris and the team listened to Chester Bennington's isolated vocals on Linkin Park's Numb.

Play

Listen to Chester Bennington's isolated vocal for Numb

02:17

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X