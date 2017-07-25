WATCH: Chris Listens To Chester Bennington's Epic Isolated Vocals

Watch WATCH: Pippa Watching Sex Scenes With Her Parents Is Priceless
Watch as the team pay tribute to the amazing talent of the Linkin Park frontman.
It's been five days since the tragic news broke that Chester Bennington took his own life last Thursday (20 July).
Since then, tributes have continued to pour in for the singer, with many looking back on his immense talent as a singer.
Watch our video, where Chris and the team listened to Chester Bennington's isolated vocals on Linkin Park's Numb.
Listen to Chester Bennington's isolated vocal for Numb
02:17
