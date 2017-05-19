WATCH: Chris Just Got The Weirdest Gift Ever...

Chris asked Selco Builders Warehouse to send him a urinal, but when it finally came, he was less than impressed.

See his reaction here:

Play Best or worst gift ever? Selco gave Chris a urinal, but it wasn't quite what he was expecting. 01:54

Apparently he was expecting something posher for his bathroom, but we can't quite work out what.

And just when things couldn't get worse... he saw the size of the "large" t-shirt they bundled in.

Don't worry Chris, we think you're a medium too!