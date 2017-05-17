WATCH: Chris Just Made Intern Rachel's Hangover 10 Times Worse...

Last night saw the team celebrate at the Radio X beer launch, and it's safe to say that Intern Rachel had a good time.

Unfortunately for Rachel, after spending an hour throwing up in the bathroom, Chris decided it would be funny to play everyone a vomiting soundtrack live on air.

Watch our video to see her being tortured here:

Play Chris really didn't help intern Rachel's hangover... Chris chose the worst time ever to play a vomit soundtrack. 01:44

Poor Rachel!

Anyone else feeling slightly queasy now?