WATCH: Chris REALLY Doesn't Think Dom Will Visit The Gym...

Watch WATCH: Pippa's Pre-DJ Video Is 100% Classic Pippa...
And we love her for it!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The big question is...will Dom go to the gym today?
The team are so convinced he won't they've bet against it.
01:42
In fact, the team are so convinced he'll dodge any exercise they've put money on it!
This week, there's been plenty of attention focused on Dom and his lack of attendance at the gym.
Dom swears he'll do some exercise today as he has a "window," but Chris and the team are so convinced he's full of it, they're willing to go big and bet £28.51 on it.
Watch our video above.
Come on Dom. Prove them wrong!
Listen to The Chris Moyles on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.
Listen back to the latest Chris Moyles show, and download the podcast here.
And we love her for it!
Find out what happened the moment Dom's old German exchange pal surprised him in Leicester Sq.
Watch poor Toby wince as he's forced to listen back to himself live on air.
We can't wait for DJ Just Pip to hit the decks on Friday!
What better way to celebrate Johanna Konta's historic feat, than by signing Eddie Grant's classic track?
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
1pm - 4pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook