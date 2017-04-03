Watch The Team Play Audio Producer Matt's Smelling Game

3rd April 2017, 12:34

Audio Producer Matt has a new game: "Smell My...???"

Thankfully Matt decided to put his finger away...

Audio producer Matt had a new game for Chris and the team this morning, and it's fair to say it had them worried at first. Luckily the finger idea had been pulled, but Matt had something even better.

Watch them play his totally un-gross smelling game in the video above.

Looks like Dave can add smelling genius to his list of talents, which so far includes eating the hottest chillies in the world without breaking a sweat!

