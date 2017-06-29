WATCH: Alice Cooper Has The Most EPIC Namedrops Ever

Watch WATCH: Who Chris And Andy Peters Bumped Into Will Blow Your Mind
But will Dominic guess who it is first?
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Alice Cooper knows EVERYONE!
See the rocker's most unbelievable namedrops.
03:57
The godfather of shock rock told Chris Moyles some of his most unbelievable stories today.
Alice Cooper visited Chris and the team this morning and had some amazing stories to tell involving everyone from The Beatles to Salvador Dali.
Watch our video.
The School's Out For Summer singer explained how Shep Gordon came to manage the band, and why the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison and Janis Joplin were his "big brothers and sisters".
If that wasn't enough, the 69-year-old rocker talked meeting everyone from Fred Astaire to to watching movies and drinking Budweisers with Groucho Marx.
What a life!
But will Dominic guess who it is first?
WARNING: strong winds
“Do I look like Mel C?” asks Chris. Errr…
The Star Trek actor told Radio X how his daughter ended up headlining the Pyramid Stage.
….which prompts an frankly awkward response from Pippa!
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
Royal Blood Lights Out
Manic Street Preachers A Design For Life
The War On Drugs Holding On
The Clash I Fought The Law
Comments
Powered by Facebook