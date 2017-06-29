WATCH: Alice Cooper Has The Most EPIC Namedrops Ever

Alice Cooper visited Chris and the team this morning and had some amazing stories to tell involving everyone from The Beatles to Salvador Dali.

Watch our video.

The School's Out For Summer singer explained how Shep Gordon came to manage the band, and why the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison and Janis Joplin were his "big brothers and sisters".

If that wasn't enough, the 69-year-old rocker talked meeting everyone from Fred Astaire to to watching movies and drinking Budweisers with Groucho Marx.

What a life!