That Awkward Moment Your Kid Brings You A Present You Don't Want...

Watch What Chris Did During Dave's Farewell Speech Was Brutal
Moyles just couldn't help playing one last prank!
Pippa for "Mum of the Year?" YEAH RIGHT! ?
The awkward moment a child gives @Pipskin something she doesn't want...
01:29
Chris just went in on Pippa's brand of honesty.
Today, Pippa brought up the subject of having to lie to kids when they bring you a present you "neither want, need, or like" and, of course, Chris ran with it.
Watch his reaction in our video above.
To be fair... We're probably all thinking it.
Watch Chris giving Pippa the full Earth Song treatment.
Those noises though!
Watch the moment Jack Saunders genuinely thought he'd won a quarter of a million pounds.
Dave absolutely smashed it to be fair!
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
