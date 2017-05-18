WATCH: The Team's Drunken Audio Message Is Priceless

18th May 2017, 16:06

Things got a little bit silly at the Radio X beer launch.

Chris Moyles plays Radio X Beer launch audio log

This week, Radio X celebrated the launch of their pale ale with Green King pubs, and it's fair to say things got a little messy.

Luckily Pippa was around to record events as they unfolded, and the audio is hilarious.

Watch our video to hear Pippa, Dom, Matt and intern Rachel getting a little bit festive: 

Play

This drunken audio-message from the team is EPIC!

The team went to the launch of Radio X's beer this week, and things got a bit messy.

01:51

Never. Not. Funny.

Please drink responsibly. 

drinkaware.co.uk

                                       ,

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Gordon Smart

7pm - 10pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Gordon Smart

Ways to Listen to Radio X