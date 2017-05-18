WATCH: The Team's Drunken Audio Message Is Priceless

Watch WATCH: Chris Just Made Intern Rachel's Hangover 10 Times Worse...
People with a sensitive stomach may just want to cover their ears.
Things got a little bit silly at the Radio X beer launch.
This week, Radio X celebrated the launch of their pale ale with Green King pubs, and it's fair to say things got a little messy.
Luckily Pippa was around to record events as they unfolded, and the audio is hilarious.
Watch our video to hear Pippa, Dom, Matt and intern Rachel getting a little bit festive:
This drunken audio-message from the team is EPIC!
The team went to the launch of Radio X's beer this week, and things got a bit messy.
01:51
Never. Not. Funny.
Please drink responsibly.
The entire team end up in fits of helpless laughter…
