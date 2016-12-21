WATCH: A Cat Responds To Dom's Command - It's Incredible!
You SERIOUSLY haven't seen anything like this. It's frankly remarkable.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Is there anything more annoying than watching a movie with mum and dad?
Ralf Little is one of our favourite guests to have on the show. He's funny, he's charming, and he NEVER seems to age. Today he popped by to talk about his new play and some of the hilarious quips you hear coming from the crowd.
Ralf also touched on a subject we can relate to - watching movies with your parents. is there anything more annoying?
Watch the clip below to find out what he said!
Ralf Little is still the same legend as he ever was!
Ralf Little's story about watching films with parents is too perfect.
03:55
You SERIOUSLY haven't seen anything like this. It's frankly remarkable.
He always wondered how they did it, so Chris made it happen!
You might be surprised by what thinks, though.
A long time ago, in a radio studio far far away...
The Mumford and Sons frontman told Radio X's Chris Moyles why he thinks their name is "rubbish".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10pm - 1am
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook