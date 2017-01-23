Watch Ed Sheeran's "Friend" Who Left To Sell Clothes Is On-Air
Watch as Dom, we mean Terry, speaks to Chris live in the studio.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The team have been challenged to try some super-sour sweets… and the results are hilarious.
A very nice company has sent the team some super-sour sweets called “Toxic Waste”. Oh dear.
The challenge is: who can keep a sweet in their mouth for the longest?
Chris goes first… then Dave with “Blue Raspberry” flavour.
Finally, Pippa gets lemon - a pretty sour taste already. Her expression is BRILLIANT.
Watch the clip:
Pippa's reaction to eating Toxic Waste is brilliant to watch...
Pippa's reaction to eating Toxic Waste is brilliant to watch...
03:11
Watch as Dom, we mean Terry, speaks to Chris live in the studio.
Find out what happened when mega-fan Lucy joined Dom for a date in Notre Dame.
Chris and the team are looking for the biggest Dom fans out there.
Watch as Chris is joined by a special guest, "who's barely getting by," and who is definitely not Dom.
She’s back from her festive trip to New Zealand, and she’s brought some remarkable gifts.
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook