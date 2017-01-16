Pippa’s Back… And She’s Brought Some Amazing Presents

Watch WATCH: The Apology Prank Chris Played On Dom Is Absolutely Priceless...
Chris and the team made Dom think he had to apologise for saying something NSFW yesterday.
She’s back from her festive trip to New Zealand, and she’s brought some remarkable gifts.
It’s Pippa’s first day back on the show after spending Christmas in New Zealand. So it’s time for PRESENTS.
“They might come under the category of ‘tat’,” she says.
Pippa’s Auntie Moira has suggested something to keep Chris warm in the winter, Dave gets something cuddly and Dom gets a unique take on an old favourite.
Pippa's back and has brought some terrific presents...
.
02:08
