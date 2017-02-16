WATCH: Pippa's Audio Diary From Last Night's NME Awards Is Incredible

16th February 2017, 13:05

Find out what Pippa got up to at the awards ceremony, and what tights had to do with it.

Pippa's Audio Diary NME Awards Chris Moyles

Pippa went to the NME Awards last night, and gave us a blow-by-blow account of her time there.

Watch our video to find out how she ended up alone at an after party, and the role of chicken nuggets in her big night out.

Pippa's audio-diary from the NME's last night is incredible... HERO!

What a hero. 

