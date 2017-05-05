WATCH: Pippa Explains The “Friendship Nipple”… And It’s WEIRD!

Watch WATCH: Dominic The Donkey Is Back!
It's the return of an old favourite, and it looks and sounds better than ever.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Pippa tries to demonstrate her friendship circle to Chris and Dom… without success.
You know your circle of friends? The different connections and levels of friendship gets pretty complicated sometimes.
Well, you should hear Pippa try to explain the difference between her best friend and her best best best friend to Chris and Dom.
Pippa explains the 'friendship nipple' and it is WEIRD!
Pippa tries to explain her friendship circle to Chris and Dom… without success.
02:10
She tries to put it in terms of a stone making a ripple in water… which turns into a nipple… which somehow turns into garlic dip.
It all means something, somehow. Watch the video and see her crack up as she confuses everyone.
It's the return of an old favourite, and it looks and sounds better than ever.
The I Love Dick actor told Radio X's Chris Moyles how he met his wife Kyra Sedgwick when she came to watch him in a stage show when he was 19.
Today a "mechanic" called into Chris and the team, and he sounded just like someone we used to know.
This is incredible.
Dom tries to guess what Chris ordered last time he was at the golden arches...
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
2am - 6am
Text 83936
Ocean Colour Scene The Riverboat Song
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds The Death Of You And Me
Kings Of Leon Find Me
Comments
Powered by Facebook