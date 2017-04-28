Man Vs. Food? NOPE! Chris Vs. McDonald's!

28th April 2017, 10:58

Dom tries to guess what Chris ordered last time he was at the golden arches...

Chris Moyles Show 28 April 2017

Can Dominic Byrne name Chris’s Maccy D’s order… in full?

It’s a challenge he’s prepared to take. See how he gets on!

01:51

