The Best Of Chris Moyles: Keith Lemon finally Revealed Why He Wears That Bandage On His Wrist

Watch The Best Of Chris Moyles: Dominic Byrne Get His Beard Dyed Live On Air
Happy World Beard Day! Celebrate by looking at this excellent video.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Celebrity Juice host dropped by in February and revealed to the team why he wears THAT bandage!
REVEALED: Why Keith Lemon wears that bandage on his wrist...
01:46
Happy World Beard Day! Celebrate by looking at this excellent video.
Let's look back at when the Cookie Monster joined Chris and made us all feel seriously nostalgic.
That dancing snowman, though!
Chris and Dom took on Little Drummer Boy and smashed it.
You SERIOUSLY haven't seen anything like this. It's frankly remarkable.
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook