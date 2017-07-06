WATCH: Jack Whitehall And Jeremy Kyle Have Something In Common

Jack Whitehall visited the Chris Moyles show and revealed he has something in common with Jeremy Kyle.

The comedian and straight-talking presenter might have 22 years between them, but it turns out they were both share their birthday on 7 July.

Speaking to Chris and the team, the Bad Teacher star revealed he texts Jezza every year to try and arrange a joint birthday, but usually only gets a reply just after the fact.

However, Chris encouraged Jack to give it one more try this year. Watch our video to find out what happens next.