Can You Get 100% On This Chris Moyles Show Quiz?

How well do you know the Chris Moyles show?

Since September 2015 a whole load has happened. We've been around the country playing shows, there have been pranks wars with Vernon Kay, and we've even had the likes of U2, Noel Gallagher and Anthony Kiedis pop by.

So now it's time to ask yourself, how well do you know the Chris Moyles show? Whether you tune in every morning, download the podcast, catch up on Listen Again or drop by on a Saturday morning, it's time to put your Moyles knowledge to the test.