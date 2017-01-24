WATCH: Ewan McGregor Was In "Floods Of Tears" After Watching T2 Trainspotting

5 Things You'll Learn From T2 Trainspotting
Don't worry, there's NO SPOILERS.
The actor told Radio X's Chris Moyles that seeing the Trainspotting sequel was like "looking back on (his) life".
Ewan McGregor has said he "was in floods of tears" after watching T2 Trainspotting.
The actor, who plays Renton in the 1996 classic and its upcoming sequel, told Chris Moyles on Radio X he watched the film in full for the first time at the premiere, revealing: "It was like looking back on my life in a way. It was so moving. I was in absolute floods of tears by the end of it."
Watch him talk about the film to Chris and the team here:
Ewan McGregor: "T2 was like looking back on my life"
The Trainspotting actor told Chris Moyles how the film left him in floods of tears.
01:06
Talking about the film's director, Danny Boyle, McGregor gushed: "I was totally moved by it."
He added: "I was so impressed with what Danny Boyle's done. I mean. He's really amazing isn't he?"
T2 Trainspotting is set for release on 27 January.
See its trailer here:
