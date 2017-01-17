Ed Sheeran's "Friend" Has Some Choice Words About Castle On The Hill

Watch Pippa’s Back… And She’s Brought Some Amazing Presents
She’s back from her festive trip to New Zealand, and she’s brought some remarkable gifts.
Watch as Chris is joined by a special guest, "who's barely getting by," and who is definitely not Dom.
Ed Sheeran's mate made a surprise appearance on the Chris Moyles show (kinda), and wasn't too happy about being ht inspiration for his Castle On The Hill single.
Chris and the team had a listen to the some of the lyrics on the Divide track, and had a very special visit from a disgruntled friend who's waiting for a cheque".
Watch him below:
Ed Sheeran's friend who is 'barely getting by' joins us LIVE!
.
02:54
Dom - er - we mean Ed's "friend" also let us know what happened to the one who "left to sell clothes" and the one who "works down the coast," despite living miles away from them in a bedsit in County Durham.
And no... we have no idea why Dom's putting on a Geordie accent when Ed grew up in Suffolk, but it is pretty hilarious.
