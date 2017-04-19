WATCH: Dom's Letters Caused Quite A Stir This Morning!

19th April 2017, 11:21

Cruises: pure luxury or floating prisons? The debate rages on.

Chris Moyles Show 19 April 2017

This morning, the team’s thoughts turned to going on a cruise. Sounds pretty nice, a little bit of luxury?

But Dominic isn’t convinced. “I have no interest,” he says. “Cos you can’t get off - it’s like a floating prison! It’s my idea of hell.”

But is he right? Or is there somebody out there that can prove him wrong?

Dom's letters caused quite the stir this morning!

02:05

