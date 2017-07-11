Dom And His Talking Dog Would Make The Best Sitcom EVER

This morning talk turned to pet owners, and the fact that secretly they all want their animals to talk, which of course led to Chris doing an impression of one... as you do.

But why on earth does he sound like Bernard Manning?

Watch our hilarious video.

Play Dom and his talking dog would make the best new sitcom! It's bizarre, but it just might work. 01:46

Listen to The Chris Moyles on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.

Listen back to the latest Chris Moyles show, and download the podcast here.