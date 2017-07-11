Dom And His Talking Dog Would Make The Best Sitcom EVER

11th July 2017, 13:43

Chris and Dom imagined what it might sound like if dogs could talk.

Dom and his Dog on the Chris Moyles show

This morning talk turned to pet owners, and the fact that secretly they all want their animals to talk, which of course led to Chris doing an impression of one... as you do. 

But why on earth does he sound like Bernard Manning?

Watch our hilarious video.

Dom and his talking dog would make the best new sitcom!

It's bizarre, but it just might work.

01:46

 

