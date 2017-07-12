Dom's 'Gimmie Hope Johanna' NEEDS to Be In The Charts!

Watch Dom And His Talking Dog Would Make The Best Sitcom EVER
Just bizarre.
Dom's Gimme Hope Johanna needs to be in the charts!
01:12
What better way to celebrate Johanna Konta's historic feat, than by signing Eddie Grant's classic track?
Tuesday (11 July) saw Joanna Konta become the first British woman to reach the Wimbledon semi final since 1978.
And to honour the tennis player, Dom decided he'd sing Eddie Grant's famous hit Gimmie Hope Johanna. With a few changes of course...
Watch him in our video above!
Listen to The Chris Moyles on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.
Listen back to the latest Chris Moyles show, and download the podcast here.
