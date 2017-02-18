WATCH: Dom Left Denzel Washington Completely Speechless

18th February 2017, 16:30

Find out what went down when Dom met Denzel.

Dom and Denzel Washington Chris Moyles Show

Dom met up with Denzel to discuss his new Fences film, but couldn't help asking if he remembers Chris from a chance meeting in LA.

Needless to say, Denzel didn't (because it never happened), but that didn't t stop Dom inviting him to Chris birthday.

Watch the awkward moment here:

Play

Dom leaves Denzel Washington lost for words & it's BRILLIANT!

02:22

You've got to admire Denzel's honesty though. He totally tells it like it is!

How great would a live satellite link-up with Denzel be, though?

