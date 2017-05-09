Dom Is TERRIBLE At The TV Theme Game

Watch WATCH: Chris Wants A Urinal In His House…
…but where would he put it? The team have some suggestions.
…And Chris is frighteningly good at it. But can YOU name these 80s TV classics after just a couple of seconds?
Today we’re playing the 80s TV Theme Tune game and Audio Producer Matt (on his birthday!) is in the Quizmaster’s chair.
Dom and Chris go head to head on naming the theme tune to a classic TV show from the 1980s… One of them is very, VERY good at the game, the other… not so good.
How would YOU fare if you were in the hot seat? Watch the video and find out!
Dom is TERRIBLE at this game!
03:00
Pippa tries to demonstrate her friendship circle to Chris and Dom… without success.
It's the return of an old favourite, and it looks and sounds better than ever.
The I Love Dick actor told Radio X's Chris Moyles how he met his wife Kyra Sedgwick when she came to watch him in a stage show when he was 19.
Today a "mechanic" called into Chris and the team, and he sounded just like someone we used to know.
