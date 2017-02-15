Watch Dom Totally Embarrass Chris In Front Of Keanu Reeves

Win Win Tickets To Chris Moyles' Birthday Show With O2 And War Child
Get your name down for a special live show at O2 Forum Kentish Town on Wednesday 22 February
See Keanu in his best acting role yet; the role of someone who remembers Chris Moyles!
Dom went to visit Keanu Reeves to talk about his new John Wick film, but he couldn't resist embarrassing Chris by asking the actor if he remembered him. Watch our clip to find out how they got on here:
When Dom met Keanu Reeves...
Dom really embarrassed Chris in front of Keanu Reeves...
02:36
Sterling efforts Dom. If that wasn't enough, he then played the awkward "thank you game".
We reckon that's revenge for Chris digging up his old German exchange student mate!
It's Valentine's Day... the day of love. Or is it? The team think it's a day of terrible jokes. Take a listen to some of the worst.
Chris was not impressed...
Find out what happened when Chris decided to leave Dave hanging.
Dom's got the giggles and Chris isn't helping!
