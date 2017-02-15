Watch Dom Totally Embarrass Chris In Front Of Keanu Reeves

15th February 2017, 16:26

See Keanu in his best acting role yet; the role of someone who remembers Chris Moyles!

Dom and Keanu Reeves Chris Moyles Show

Dom went to visit Keanu Reeves to talk about his new John Wick film, but he couldn't resist embarrassing Chris by asking the actor if he remembered him. Watch our clip to find out how they got on here:

Play

When Dom met Keanu Reeves...

Dom really embarrassed Chris in front of Keanu Reeves...

02:36

Sterling efforts Dom. If that wasn't enough, he then played the awkward "thank you game".

We reckon that's revenge for Chris digging up his old German exchange student mate!

Relive that cringeworhty moment again here.  

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More on the Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Gordon Smart

7pm - 10pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Gordon Smart

Ways to Listen to Radio X