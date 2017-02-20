Dom Got An Email From Stannah Stairlifts And He's Not Happy

Watch Dom get pranked AGAIN by Chris and the team.

Dom and Stannah Stairlift Prank Chris Moyles Show

Today Dom received a very important email from Patrick Stannah, the Managing Director of Stannah Stairlifts. 

Unfortunately for Dom he's been pranked by someone, who reckons he might need a helping hand up the stairs sooner rather than later.

See his reaction below:

Whoever is doing this to Dom is a GENIUS! ?

Needless to say, Dom isn't impressed, and he reckons "somebody has being a little silly".

Chris swears he hasn't got anything to do with him, but something tells us he's being a little economical with the truth!

Either way, Dom should probably not let it get to him, because stress is very ageing. He might end up needing one after all...

