Watch Chris Pulls Off The BEST competition Prank Ever!
Entering a competition is tough enough, especially when Chris decides to have some fun with you.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Stand by for a performance from the greatest supergroup you've never heard before...
Dom's gone full-on David Brent and brought an acoustic guitar into the studio.
So there's nothing stopping the team from indulging their Jon Bon Jovi impressions.
Take a look at the session - it is, as Chris says, "brilliant radio".
WATCH: 'Dom Bon Jovi' Gets His Guitar Out For The Lads!
Watch 'Dom Bon Jovi' Duet With Chris Live On-Air!
02:11
Entering a competition is tough enough, especially when Chris decides to have some fun with you.
It's the best day of the year - pancake day! And Chris' mate and TV presenter Andi Peters has a FLAWLESS recipe.
See Pippa brought her flute in today and played some of RHCP's biggest tunes.
The Stockport band joined Chris Moyles for a very special birthday show, together with O2 and War Child. Watch them play live here!
See everyone from Chris Martin to Denzel Washington wish him a Happy Birthday.
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook