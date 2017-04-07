What Chris Did During Dave's Farewell Speech Was Brutal

Today was Dave Masterman's last day at Radio X, and to mark his final stint on the Chris Moyles Show, he was given the floor for one last time.

Cue the sad music because it's about to get emotional.

Play Dave's farewell speech got very emotional! .@Masterman's farewell speech got very emotional! @ChrisMoyles 00:25

Well... at least it would have been!

Seriously though, we can't believe Masterman is going. Can people stop chopping onions?