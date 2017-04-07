What Chris Did During Dave's Farewell Speech Was Brutal

Watch WATCH: Just Call Her Pippa Jackson!
Watch Chris giving Pippa the full Earth Song treatment.
Moyles just couldn't help playing one last prank!
Today was Dave Masterman's last day at Radio X, and to mark his final stint on the Chris Moyles Show, he was given the floor for one last time.
Cue the sad music because it's about to get emotional.
Dave's farewell speech got very emotional!
.@Masterman's farewell speech got very emotional! @ChrisMoyles
00:25
Well... at least it would have been!
Seriously though, we can't believe Masterman is going. Can people stop chopping onions?
Those noises though!
Watch the moment Jack Saunders genuinely thought he'd won a quarter of a million pounds.
Dave absolutely smashed it to be fair!
Chris joined his old mate Ramsay on the ITV programme the other night, and we have a clip right here...
