WATCH: Dave's Dad Reviewed Subway's Poached Egg Mega Melt

Watch WATCH: Dom's New Profile Picture Is VERY Intense...
Chris reckons he looks a lot like someone too!
Find out what Masterman's Dad had to say about the new sandwich.
It's the review that no ones been waiting for, but we're going to get it anyway. Dave Masterman's dad tasted Subway's Poached Egg Mega Melt, and gave us his honest critique of the new sandwich.
Find out what he thought of the breakfast bap here:
Dave's dad reviews the Subway Poached Egg Mega Melt!
WOW! @Masterman's Dad gives one hell of a review for the @SUBWAYUKIreland Poached Egg Mega Melt! ?
00:57
So, obviously he's a man of few words, but we're sure Gordon Ramsey would be proud.
Chris came in with some extra facial hair today, and looked remarkably like Hulk Hogan.
