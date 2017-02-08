WATCH: Dave Ate The "Hottest Chilli In The World" And Totally Smashed It

8th February 2017, 17:01

Watch Dave take on the Carolina Reaper in his stride.

Dave tasting hottest chilli in the world Chris Moy

Today Dave took on Greg's ultimate chilli challenge, and absolutely nailed it.

Then he was finally given the Carolina Reaper- dubbed the Guinness World Record hottest chilli in the world and rated at an eye-watering 2.2 million units on the Scoville scale.

Watch his attempt in our Facebook Live video below:

Is it just us, or does Chris seem really disappointed that he's not in terrible pain?

Dom was still suffering over a measly jalapeno though!

