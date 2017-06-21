WATCH: Chris And Steve Carell Prank Kristen Wiig And It’s The Best!

Watch WATCH: Imagine If Chris Was On Love Island?
Believe us... you don't want to.
Chris and Steve Carell prank Kristen Wiig!
Will the actress believe that Chris is talking to his “Uncle Steve”…? Let’s see.
This morning’s show had some US comedy royalty onboard with the stars of Despicable Me 3, no less - that’s Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig.
Only problem was, Kristen - who also appeared on Saturday Night Live and in the movie Bridesmaids - was a little late… leaving Chris to cook up a prank that takes some beating.
Can the star of the American version of The Office use his improv skills to convince Kristen that he’s actually related to Chris Moyles?
“I think she would be gullible enough to believe that,” says Steve. Let’s see how they get on…
