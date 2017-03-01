Chris Pulls Off The BEST competition Prank Ever!

Watch WATCH: A foolproof pancake recipe from the one and only Andi Peters
It's the best day of the year - pancake day! And Chris' mate and TV presenter Andi Peters has a FLAWLESS recipe.
Entering a competition is tough enough, especially when Chris decides to have some fun with you.
Today’s competition was the chance to win some cash, tickets to see Kings Of Leon AND meet the band!
Both contestants, Amy and Darren, were big KOL fans and whoever answered most questions correctly won the prize.
HOWEVER…
Chris had a trick up his sleeve. Why were Darren’s questions SO much harder than Amy’s?
Find out why…
The BEST competition prank ever.
03:29
Comments
